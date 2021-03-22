© Instagram / Julia Roberts





Julia Roberts' Transformation Has Stunned Just About Everybody and Inside Bruce Willis' Friendship With Julia Roberts





Julia Roberts' Transformation Has Stunned Just About Everybody and Inside Bruce Willis' Friendship With Julia Roberts





Last News:

Inside Bruce Willis' Friendship With Julia Roberts and Julia Roberts' Transformation Has Stunned Just About Everybody

Rain and thunderstorms expected Monday night.

Look to next-gen oil and gas leaders to end North America's energy stalemate: experts.

A warmup is on the way but so are some early spring showers.

Report: Chiefs hosting former 49ers CB K’Waun Williams on free agent visit.

Richmond to hold virtual community meeting on casino resort.

Pregnant bride-to-be stranded by floods on wedding day.

Women's Soccer vs La Salle University on 3/21/2021.

Gardaí find a ‘fully operational bar’ in raid on suspected Limerick shebeen.

Christian Pulisic makes bold claim as Chelsea march on in FA Cup to extend Thomas Tuchel's run.

Woman wonders if strange white spots on her roof are linked to meteor.

NSW floods: more rain expected on mid-north coast as rivers continue to rise – follow live.