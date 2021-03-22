© Instagram / Charlize Theron





Charlize Theron wants to star in a lesbian version of Die Hard and Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington head back to class in Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil





Charlize Theron wants to star in a lesbian version of Die Hard and Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington head back to class in Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil





Last News:

Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington head back to class in Paul Feig’s The School for Good and Evil and Charlize Theron wants to star in a lesbian version of Die Hard

City of Glendale hiring for 100 lifeguard and swim instructor positions.

The Latest on Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto Extension Talks.

The Latest: Arkansas Gov: end of mask mandate at month’s end.

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Prepare for 'The Milk Run'.

Summer Walker and London on da Track Create Instagram Account for First Child Together.

Tony Ward: Destruction of old foe brings curtain down on a week of Irish sporting brilliance.

Sudbury woman who beat cancer writes children's book to assist those on their journey.

New backup goalie Jonas Johansson joins Avalanche for road trip to Arizona.

Duke Drops Heartbreaker to No. 19 Pitt.

Donald Trump plans to launch a social network in 'two to three months'.