© Instagram / Ellen Page





UTA Signs ‘Tales Of The City’ Star And Academy Award-Nominated Actor Ellen Page and Listen: Ellen Page on Directing Netflix Doc, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump’s Environmental Records





Listen: Ellen Page on Directing Netflix Doc, Justin Trudeau and Donald Trump’s Environmental Records and UTA Signs ‘Tales Of The City’ Star And Academy Award-Nominated Actor Ellen Page





Last News:

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rounds of rain and storms for much of the workweek.

Making the most of it: High School skaters hit rink for pick-up season with Hockey Together.

Home Health Providers, Hospitals Are 'Fishing in the Same Pool' for Nursing Talent.

At least 22 killed in Niger village attacks, sources say.

Bendle boys basketball team out of state tournament because of COVID quarantine.

A man is charged with attempted murder after police officers were shot at in Chicago.

Aston Villa 0 Tottenham 2: Kane and Vinicius strike as Spurs end losing run to close gap on Chelsea...

12 Stunning Birds To Spot While On Safari.

Cowboys Make Official Decision On Ezekiel Elliott For 2021.

Family Of Asian Woman Fatally Shot In Compton To Call On Authorities To Conduct Hate-Crime Probe.

Letter to the Editor: Contact GOP, let them know feelings on voting laws.