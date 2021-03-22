© Instagram / Melissa McCarthy





Melissa McCarthy was bitten by a bug in Australia and Melissa McCarthy was bitten by a bug in Australia





Melissa McCarthy was bitten by a bug in Australia and Melissa McCarthy was bitten by a bug in Australia





Last News:

Australia's miners urge Europe to define nuclear power and fossil fuels with carbon capture as 'sustainable'.

Double duty: Ohtani pitches, leads off.

One person seen taken into custody during 'active situation' on Randall Court in Green Bay.

Usain Bolt loses it on social media after Fred’s error against Leicester.

Eddie Jones faces talks on future with RFU after England's dismal Six Nations.

Why stop at Australia? Govt urged to get cracking on travel bubbles.

Vanderbilt falls to South Carolina 6-5 in final game of series.

Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control unruly crowds.

Generals can't hold early momentum, fall to Panthers.

Baseball Powers to Series Sweep of Houston.

Choi unlikely to return by Opening Day.