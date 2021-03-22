© Instagram / George Michael





George Michael's ex lover Fadi Fawaz is fined £800 after smashing window of beauty salon and Why George Michael and Aretha Franklin's spectacular duet of 'I Knew You Were Waiting' is even better 34...





George Michael's ex lover Fadi Fawaz is fined £800 after smashing window of beauty salon and Why George Michael and Aretha Franklin's spectacular duet of 'I Knew You Were Waiting' is even better 34...





Last News:

Why George Michael and Aretha Franklin's spectacular duet of 'I Knew You Were Waiting' is even better 34... and George Michael's ex lover Fadi Fawaz is fined £800 after smashing window of beauty salon

1500 vaccinated at St. Catejan's Catholic Church over the weekend.

Police chief says Miami partying «couldn't go on any longer».

No action on report about corruption: Fadnavis.

Police respond to call of body found in water.

UVA engineers developing AI technology to help first responders during emergencies.

Ryan Blaney takes late lead, wins QuikTrip 500.

'Pretty emotional' Jones wins Honda Classic to earn Masters spot.

Florida leads surge of variant cases in US; death in Denmark draws more scrutiny for AstraZeneca vaccine: COVID-19 live updates.

College softball: Key home run sends Bison to defeat.

Chet's Blueberry farm preparing for season.

Couple married for nearly 67 years die 15 minutes apart from COVID-19.

Roanoke painting event raises money for childhood cancer research.