© Instagram / Lin-Manuel Miranda





Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' film debuts this summer and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Chronicle 20 Years of 'In the Heights' in New Book





Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' film debuts this summer and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Chronicle 20 Years of 'In the Heights' in New Book





Last News:

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Chronicle 20 Years of 'In the Heights' in New Book and Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' film debuts this summer

Loved ones remember a bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run in Alva.

Difference in COVID-19 testing between the men’s and women’s NCAA Tournaments has Stanford’s coach and others upset.

Hit-and-run in Union City leaves one with a personal injury.

Oregon State Defeats California on Day Three.

Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta after Kyle Larson fades on old tires.

Past the equinox, summer's on the run.

NC State's Wes Moore on the victory in first round of NCAA Tournament.

IAN LADYMAN: England players cannot be blind to the horrors of what putting on Qatar 2022 has cost.

Cubs’ starters look forward to friendly competition at the plate this season.

Carson City area weather: Spring weather system to bring gusty winds, chance of snow showers.

Rising U.S. Bond Yields Threaten to Drive Down Singapore Dollar.

Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies amid COVID-19 struggle.