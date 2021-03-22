© Instagram / Bette Midler





Bette Midler Says Her 'Time on the Stage Is Basically Up' and Bette Midler's Semi-Retirement





Bette Midler Says Her 'Time on the Stage Is Basically Up' and Bette Midler's Semi-Retirement





Last News:

Bette Midler's Semi-Retirement and Bette Midler Says Her 'Time on the Stage Is Basically Up'

Former DC chief at AP and Hearst dies.

Police Chief Says Miami Beach Partying ‘Couldn't Go on Any Longer'.

Super Rugby wrap Reds, Crusaders roll to 4-0 starts to affirm favouritism.

Police respond to call of body spotted in water.

Ben Simmons to return to play Sunday night vs. New York Knicks.

New York Giants: Offensive linemen to target in the 2021 NFL Draft.

COVID-19 cases plateauing, but doctors stress caution to prevent fourth surge.

Immanuel Quickley (ankle) starting for Knicks Sunday; Frank Ntilikina to bench.

ASX slips again; Crown surges 19% on Blackstone bid.

Record breaking Mad March.

In this rural Trump country, covid vaccine is an easy sell — for now.