© Instagram / Zoe Saldana





Zoe Saldana called out for reported comments on Afro-Dominicans and Netflix Lands ‘The Bluff’, With Zoe Saldana Battling Pirates in 1800s Caribbean; Frank E. Flowers Directs





Netflix Lands ‘The Bluff’, With Zoe Saldana Battling Pirates in 1800s Caribbean; Frank E. Flowers Directs and Zoe Saldana called out for reported comments on Afro-Dominicans





Last News:

Marlins’ stadium security did God’s work and trolled Alex Bregman Sunday.

Michigan's Quinn Nordin believes overcoming adversity makes him an NFL-ready kicker.

2021 NCAA Women's Tournament bracket, scores: Schedule, dates, games, tipoff times, live stream, TV channels.

Biden faces challenges on border.

WNBA star A'ja Wilson on giving back to the next generation.

NPU Baseball Drops Hearbreaker on Sunday Afternoon.

Miami extends curfew as police chief says partying couldn't «go on any longer».

Giants' Johnny Cueto: Sim game on tap.

Utah officials give word on April 10 mask mandate lift.

Crash on West Jefferson with possible injuries.