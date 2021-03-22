© Instagram / kiefer sutherland





Julia Roberts abandoned Kiefer Sutherland on their wedding, escaping with his best friend and Kiefer Sutherland remembers his mom Shirley Douglas





Kiefer Sutherland remembers his mom Shirley Douglas and Julia Roberts abandoned Kiefer Sutherland on their wedding, escaping with his best friend





Last News:

Covid-19 News: Live Updates on Vaccines, Variants and Cases.

AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general.

The Fiend Returns At Fastlane, And He Looks Very Different.

Undervalued blue chips, glove, oil and gas stocks to attract interest.

Not a dime of $100m regional bushfire and COVID recovery fund spent.

NSW weather live: Berejiklian says fires and floods may push people to ‘breaking point’ as disaster relief payment expanded.

Covid-19 News: Live Updates on Vaccines, Variants and Cases.

Cubs' Anthony Iapoce Tries to Wear His Methods on His Sleeve – Or Chest.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lannett Company, Inc.

Memorial in Manhasset pays tribute to slain Nassau officer.

LA homecoming: DeSean Jackson agrees to deal with Rams.

Memorial in Manhasset pays tribute to slain Nassau officer.