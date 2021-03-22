© Instagram / chris martin





Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: What to Know About Their Relationship and Chris Martin cuts a casual figure in white jumper and joggers as he enjoys a bike ride in Malibu





Chris Martin cuts a casual figure in white jumper and joggers as he enjoys a bike ride in Malibu and Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson: What to Know About Their Relationship





Last News:

Mitsubishi Electric to Supply Elevators and Escalators for «One Bangkok».

Gulfport community garden cleaning up and turning dirt for spring.

Cavs: Dean Wade, Collin Sexton and more stepped up in win over Raptors.

Houston makes crazy late run to take down Rutgers and advance to the Sweet 16.

India, U.S. to expand military engagement, defense ties.

Portion of Academy and Maizeland to remain closed through Tuesday.

Bucs utilize strong performances from Padysak, Bullock to take series finale at Gardner-Webb.

SoDown And Bass Physics Drop Strong «Tension» Bass Track.

Wrestling: Gov. Livingston Falls Short on Senior Day.

Maniac busted for slashing 3 straphangers on subway: sources.

Tucson police: Pedestrian dies in crash on Tucson's north side.

Lakers' Kyle Kuzma starting on Sunday, Damian Jones coming off the bench.