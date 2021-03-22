© Instagram / zachary levi





Zachary Levi to Star in ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ Family Drama for Lionsgate and Former NFL QB Kurt Warner to be portrayed by Zachary Levi in new movie





Former NFL QB Kurt Warner to be portrayed by Zachary Levi in new movie and Zachary Levi to Star in ‘The Unbreakable Boy’ Family Drama for Lionsgate





Last News:

Three takeaways from the US U-23s' grinding Olympic qualifying win over Dominican Republic.

The risks and rewards of Elon Musk’s self-coronation.

Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs.

Hundreds Gather Downtown For Vigil.

People Rally In Howard County Against Racism In Solidarity With Asian American Community.

'In continuous grieving': Family of missing Laurens County woman offers reward for information.

Mayor's COVID-19 Update as of March 21, 2021; 7 New Community Cases Reported.

Local roundup: Warriors lose to FAITH Falcons in tournament final.

Liga MX 2021 Guard1anes match recap: Santos Laguna 1, León 2.

Yuvraj and Yusuf turn back the clock with brilliant performances in Road Safety World Series T20 final.

Predators' Mattias Ekholm: Notches power-play helper.

Rio Grande Valley border patrol releasing migrants without court date.