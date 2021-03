© Instagram / mark ruffalo





Jennifer Garner Reveals Mark Ruffalo ‘Almost Dropped Out’ of Being in ’13 Going on 30′ Over This Scene and Jennifer Garner Says Mark Ruffalo Almost 'Dropped Out' of 13 Going on 30 Over Difficult Dance Rehearsals





Jennifer Garner Reveals Mark Ruffalo ‘Almost Dropped Out’ of Being in ’13 Going on 30′ Over This Scene and Jennifer Garner Says Mark Ruffalo Almost 'Dropped Out' of 13 Going on 30 Over Difficult Dance Rehearsals





Last News:

Jennifer Garner Says Mark Ruffalo Almost 'Dropped Out' of 13 Going on 30 Over Difficult Dance Rehearsals and Jennifer Garner Reveals Mark Ruffalo ‘Almost Dropped Out’ of Being in ’13 Going on 30′ Over This Scene

March Madness 2021.

Singapore consumers confused and distrustful of sustainability claims.

5 final thoughts on Michigan State basketball's 2020-21 season.

Second COVID-19 surge grips India on first anniversary of lockdown.

Scrappage Policy update on vintage cars and bikes.

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Pharma, IT stocks lead gains.

WATCH NOW: Union Pacific locomotive 4141 returns to College Station.

Portland Trail Blazers blown out by Dallas Mavericks: Live updates recap.

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Pharma, IT stocks lead gains.

Vaccines, World Expo to boost UAE tourism sector if pandemic subsides.

UMass rallies for a 2-1 double-overtime victory against Fordham.