© Instagram / dave bautista





Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Shows Off Epic New Medusa Tattoo and Batista to AEW? WWE star Dave Bautista addresses wrestling retirement





Batista to AEW? WWE star Dave Bautista addresses wrestling retirement and Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Shows Off Epic New Medusa Tattoo





Last News:

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now.

Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Expected to Launch at Global Event Today: What to Expect, How to Watch Livestream.

PPP, PML-N differences intensify as Nawaz refuses to talk to Zardari post hard-hit address.

Government to announce commencement date of trans-Tasman bubble in two weeks.

They're back: Seersuckers in the Missouri Capitol.

Los Angeles teachers union approves plan to reopen public schools in April.

Leigha Brown leads Michigan Wolverines women's basketball team to opening win in NCAA tourney.

The Seminoles face Colorado in Second Round at 6:45 pm tonight.

House values rocket more than $100000 in most city suburbs nationwide.

Fresh deluge worsens 'one in 100 year' Australia floods.

Kumaraswamy hits out at PM Modi, says fix ‘single window system’ in Karnataka first.

Government to announce commencement date of trans-Tasman bubble in two weeks.