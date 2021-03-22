© Instagram / katie cassidy





Arrow star Katie Cassidy wants to play female Joker and ARROW Star Katie Cassidy Would Like To Play Catwoman Or A Female Version Of The Joker





ARROW Star Katie Cassidy Would Like To Play Catwoman Or A Female Version Of The Joker and Arrow star Katie Cassidy wants to play female Joker





Last News:

NBA media poll: James Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo move up MVP ladder.

Lawsuit filed over hit-and-run death of Nicki Minajs father.

Coating Additives Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2027 – KSU.

'I've lost everything except my laptop and phone': Incredible images shared on social media of NSW floods.

Randy Orton’s Wife Reacts To Alexa Bliss’ Sexual Pin On Her Husband.

Eight activists jailed in Shenzhen to return to Hong Kong.

BU responds to Atlanta shootings – The Daily Free Press.

Sebamed's latest ad for its shampoo asks consumers to stop listening to celebrities endorsing products.

UAE retail sales to reach $58bn in 2021.

Match Preview.

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 3.22.21.