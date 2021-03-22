© Instagram / fast times at ridgemont high





Water Cooler: 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read is back and ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read to Star Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Henry Golding





Water Cooler: 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read is back and ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read to Star Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Henry Golding





Last News:

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’ Table Read to Star Sean Penn, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Henry Golding and Water Cooler: 'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read is back

Policing panel brings Milwaukee chief and others to the table.

Howard University and NYU form academic partnership.

Allergies and COVID: When to get Tested.

Inphi Announces Commercial Availability and Production Ramp of COLORZ® II 400ZR and ZR+ QSFP-DD Transceivers.

Waterfund commits $50M to OurCrowd’s water and agtech portfolio.

Building a just, thriving, and transformative economy.

Cases are plummeting, especially in nursing homes, and Utah seniors are seeing the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

House to Confront Tech CEOs Over Online Spread of False Info.

RAPT Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 in Atopic Dermatitis.

Siren Marine's Strategic Alliance with Yamaha Motor Corporation Marks A Milestone in The Company's Connected Boat® Revolution.

Data protection: Key compliance updates (15 – 22 Mar).

eLeaP Software Announces Critical New On-the-Job Training (OJT) Tracking Module.