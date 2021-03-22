Jexi now available On Demand! and ‘Jexi,’ CBS Films’ Final Movie, Premieres in Los Angeles

© Instagram / jexi





Last News:

Stock futures trade mixed as tech rallies and bond yields fall.

After sexual misconduct claim, NY lawmaker Reed apologizes and says he won't run.

More vaccine eligibility today, another shot spotter hit, AstraZeneca vaccine deemed safe and 79% effective.

Denver metro area school and government office closures for March 22, 2021.

Shelton, Urban to headline 2021 Bash on the Bay.

2nd Canadian goes on trial in China on spying charges.

Children's book on Dr. Anthony Fauci set for June.

Just Business, Co-founded by David Batstone and Mark Wexler, Welcomes on Board Internationally Recognized Social Innovation Designer Maria Perez.

Miami police chief on 1,000 spring break arrests: partying «couldn’t go on any longer».

Vin Diesels son to share screen with father, make debut on on Fast & Furious 9.

Government parties hammer out new restrictions, with curfews on the table.