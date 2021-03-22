© Instagram / lilo and stitch





PHOTOS: New Limited Edition Lilo and Stitch Spring Break and Zootopia 5th Anniversary Pins at Walt Disney World and ‘Lilo and Stitch’ to get ‘The Lion King’ style live-action version





‘Lilo and Stitch’ to get ‘The Lion King’ style live-action version and PHOTOS: New Limited Edition Lilo and Stitch Spring Break and Zootopia 5th Anniversary Pins at Walt Disney World





Last News:

Application deadline for USDA grants to help agricultural producers develop and market new products is today.

Egyptian feminist and author el-Saadawi dies at 89.

The hidden stories that give rise to violence against Asian American women.

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week.

AZ Vax Controversy Continues; Spring Break for Seniors; The Next Hotspot.

Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Warns Investors about Risks Outside of US, Israel and EU.

‘The clouds are starting to open’: Residents and staff remember hardship, contemplate future one year after COVID hit Connecticut’s nursing homes.

AstraZeneca fiasco undermines EU strategy to beat coronavirus health and economic crisis.

Jim Litke: With big upsets in NCAAs, has the mid-major revolution begun?

Plans for an alternative to I-10 bridge project to be announced Monday.