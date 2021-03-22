© Instagram / logan lerman





Logan Lerman Joins Brad Pitt In Sony’s Action Pic ‘Bullet Train’ and Logan Lerman returns to fight as ‘Percy Jackson’





Last News:

NFL insider notes: Steelers, Patriots among teams left with big holes despite moves, free-agent steals remain.

Climate Change and Your Health.

Madlib and KAYTRANADA Take Lexus IS Wax Edition for the Ultimate Spin.

Relief and Acer ink collaboration and license agreement.

Davis Polk Ups Ante on Associate Bonuses.

Bizarre Rocky Details of Oregon Coast: What's Really Going On.

Andy Cohen Says Erika Girardi Will Talk About Divorce from Estranged Husband Tom on RHOBH.

Liver disease may be more common in patients on methotrexate for psoriatic disease.

Uncompromising Loew on his way to winning a last title.

CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $39 Million Financing for Philadelphia Medical Office Building.

Robert Kraft on Patriots' spending spree: 'We're in this business to win'.