© Instagram / moulin rouge





‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Choreographer Sonya Tayeh Tells Story Through Dance in the Tony-Nominated Show and What It Took to Orchestrate ‘Bad Romance’ for ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’





What It Took to Orchestrate ‘Bad Romance’ for ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ and ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ Choreographer Sonya Tayeh Tells Story Through Dance in the Tony-Nominated Show





Last News:

Fitch Rates DTE Electric Company's 2021 Series A and B Mortgage Bonds 'A+'.

Hormone drugs may disarm COVID-19 spike protein and stop disease progression.

2021 NFL Draft to Host 'Select' Prospects, Fans and Media in Cleveland.

09:37 ET Porte Announces New Charity Partner.

WekaIO Announces Marked Results with NVIDIA Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage in Microsoft Research Lab.

Workday Announces the Creation of 400 New Jobs at its European Headquarters in Dublin.

Amazon workers go on strike in Italy over labor conditions.

Mississippi State hosts emergency training drill on March 25.

Chicago White Sox: Tough news on Adam Engel’s injury.

News Previewing this week's agenda on Capitol Hill.