© Instagram / navy seals





Navy Seals dive into Marana and A historic exercise shows how Navy SEALs will keep aircraft carriers in a high-end fight





A historic exercise shows how Navy SEALs will keep aircraft carriers in a high-end fight and Navy Seals dive into Marana





Last News:

Solon places second in Ohio Speech and Debate Association tournament.

Best Online And IRL Things To Do This Week: March 22.

‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Explainer: Catch Up on the Heroes’ History.

Emporia State softball loses close games to Augustana and Sioux Falls.

NHL Power Rankings: Ovechkin and the Capitals are back in familiar spot.

Gamecocks cruise past Mercer to reach NCAA Tournament’s second round.

Agero Digital Transformation, Roadside Assistance Announced as 2021 CIO 100 Award Winner.

Police chief says Miami partying 'couldn't go on any longer'.

BlackRock slashes fees on style ETFs to near zero.

Kentucky WBB set to face 5-seed Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday at 3:30 EST on ESPNU.