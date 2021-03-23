© Instagram / Thomas Rhett





Thomas Rhett Talks About His Dad's Immense Impact on His Country Music Career and Thomas Rhett Credits His Father, Rhett Akins, For His Love of Music





Thomas Rhett Talks About His Dad's Immense Impact on His Country Music Career and Thomas Rhett Credits His Father, Rhett Akins, For His Love of Music





Last News:

Thomas Rhett Credits His Father, Rhett Akins, For His Love of Music and Thomas Rhett Talks About His Dad's Immense Impact on His Country Music Career

A Tour of Two Northeastern Ports: Greenport, NY and Mystic, Connecticut.

SCOTUS Heard Arguments In Clash Between Large Agriculture Growers And Their Workers.

Pitchers and catchers begin throwing as spring sports season gets under way.

OPINION EXCHANGE.

VCU hires firm to investigate fraternity and sorority culture following the death of a student.

NY opens vaccine eligibility to everyone age 50 and up.

Baker and No. 13 Wright State stun No. 4 Arkansas 66-62.

Old and new faces compete for spots at Auburn’s open practice.

Did Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Ever Date?

Sony's PS3, PSP, and Vita digital stores reportedly closing for good this summer.

Cassette-Only Reissue Series April 30th From RecordingTheMaster and ThinkIndie Distribution.

GameStop Reports Earnings on Tuesday. Why There Might Be Good News.