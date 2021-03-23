© Instagram / Janelle Monae





Janelle Monae Unleashes Powerful Performance of 'Turntables' on 'Colbert': Watch and Janelle Monae and H.E.R.: Two songs that call for justice





Janelle Monae Unleashes Powerful Performance of 'Turntables' on 'Colbert': Watch and Janelle Monae and H.E.R.: Two songs that call for justice





Last News:

Janelle Monae and H.E.R.: Two songs that call for justice and Janelle Monae Unleashes Powerful Performance of 'Turntables' on 'Colbert': Watch

Tinnitus and COVID-19 connection explained by experts.

Nickel: Who does Giannis Antetokounmpo call 'the heart of this team'?

Chicago Cubs Score and Recap (3/22/21): Angels 15, Cubs 7 – Halos Hammer Cubs.

OPINION: Chattanooga City Council must limit building on steep slopes.

Northshore educator insists Seattle attack was hate crime, says legal system ignores Asian Americans.

Baker City technical school expands to Prineville to train for jobs in high demand.

White House yanks Interior nominee after Murkowski opposition.

Hey, IRS, where's my refund? Here's how to get your 2020 tax return status.

Gonzaga tops Oklahoma to move 4 wins away from perfect season.

Louisville VA opens COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all veterans.

Carter Bates to open as part of River Ridge's redevelopment plan.

Five things you need to know: Celebrating Passover.