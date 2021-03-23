© Instagram / Elizabeth Lail





TV Tidbits: UNC School of the Arts alumna Elizabeth Lail stars in two roles out on home video this week and Is Elizabeth Lail's Beck in 'You' Season 2 on Netflix?





TV Tidbits: UNC School of the Arts alumna Elizabeth Lail stars in two roles out on home video this week and Is Elizabeth Lail's Beck in 'You' Season 2 on Netflix?





Last News:

Is Elizabeth Lail's Beck in 'You' Season 2 on Netflix? and TV Tidbits: UNC School of the Arts alumna Elizabeth Lail stars in two roles out on home video this week

Tilsen says charges against him and other protesters to be dropped.

Opinion: Carroll College at its best: A year overflowing with spirit and triumph.

Steve Kerr clarifies comments on leading last year's Warriors compared to '18-19 Finals team with Kevin Durant.

Steve Kerr clarifies comments on leading last year's Warriors compared to '18-19 Finals team with Kevin Durant.

Northbound US 101 On-Ramp at Salinas Street Scheduled for Two-Week Closure.

Remembering the Idahoans lost to COVID-19.

Ohio Bobcats fall to Creighton 72-58 in the 2nd round of NCAA Tournament.

Steve Kerr clarifies comments on leading last year's Warriors compared to '18-19 Finals team with Kevin Durant.

Argyle ISD votes to make masks optional at outdoor events.

Newly-formed board looking to address equity issues in Roanoke.

Kylie Jenner Has Responded To Backlash After Asking Fans To Donate To A Makeup Artist's GoFundMe.