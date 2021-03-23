© Instagram / Annable





‘Tell Me A Story’ star Odette Annable talks season 2 of dark, fairy tale-inspired drama and Odette Annable Is Quarantining With Estranged Husband Dave Annable and Their Daughter





Odette Annable Is Quarantining With Estranged Husband Dave Annable and Their Daughter and ‘Tell Me A Story’ star Odette Annable talks season 2 of dark, fairy tale-inspired drama





Last News:

Marquette school district sees an increase in COVID-19 cases and plans budget.

Rabalais: LSU clawed, but Michigan was like a Louisiana summer, relentless and suffocating.

WATCH: Fayette schools make plans for traditions such as prom and graduation.

Arson suspected in Penn Hills fire that left one man burned.

Chile fast-tracking 5G roll-out, but with tight rules on security, official says.

Kevin Durant’s epic response to rapper telling him to relax on Twitter.

Boulder shooting: Gunman kills at least 6, including police officer, at King Soopers.

Islanders vs. Flyers Winners Losers: Ilya Sorokin steals the show.

Simmons: ‘I wanted to be here’.

No. 4 Hoosiers Advance To NCAA Second Round With Win Over No. 13 VCU.

Dozens rally for school reopening, as state continues to review new CDC classroom guidance.

AI Is Booming: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Stand to Benefit.