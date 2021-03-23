© Instagram / Natalie Dormer





Natalie Dormer originally auditioned for Melisandre, and other Game of Thrones tidbits and Natalie Dormer talks about her journey from a bullied student to a confident actress





Natalie Dormer talks about her journey from a bullied student to a confident actress and Natalie Dormer originally auditioned for Melisandre, and other Game of Thrones tidbits





Last News:

Missouri man charged with murdering his wife and her parents.

DeKalb to distribute 3,600 boxes of produce and chicken during its Easter Food distribution.

Vox Announces Signing of Underwriting Agreement and Filing of Prospectus Supplement.

Blues notebook: Zach's back, but Blais is benched.

Tacoma pop-up vaccine clinic debuts in Hilltop neighborhood.

BUMP WATCH: CASSIE, FANTASIA, TAINA WILLIAMS, AND CHRISTINA MILIAN.

Justin Turner thinks diet will help him stay on the field for Dodgers.

Baidu shares flat on its Hong Kong 'homecoming'.

Newsom signs off on two weeks paid COVID-19 leave for most Californians.

Mandy Bell Shares the Latest on the Indians From Arizona.

Bill to allow essential family inside nursing homes on Cuomo’s desk, as bans continue.

Roc Riggio focusing on growth, senior season.