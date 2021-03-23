© Instagram / ethan hawke





The Black Phone calls up a Sinister reunion; Scott Derrickson casts James Ransone to join Ethan Hawke and SRQ Book Club: A Bright Ray Of Darkness by Ethan Hawke





SRQ Book Club: A Bright Ray Of Darkness by Ethan Hawke and The Black Phone calls up a Sinister reunion; Scott Derrickson casts James Ransone to join Ethan Hawke





Last News:

Storm brings strong wind, heavy rain — and hail — to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Energy And Urgency Will Be Needed For Thursday Night's Matchup Against Hurricanes.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Weren't Really Married 3 Days Before Their Wedding.

SILVER ALERT: Disappearance of elderly man could 'pose a threat to his own health and safety,' police say.

One dead after driver flees police before crashing on SH1 at Horowhenua, drivers told to expect delays.

Storm brings strong wind, heavy rain — and hail — to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Pro-Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell Seeks to Dismiss Defamation Suit Over Election Claims.

Clippers trade former 1st-rounder Mfiondu Kabengele to Kings.

Evanston approves reparations program, believed to be first of its kind in the nation.

One county is urging people to get vaccinated this week.

Alabama routs Maryland behind sharpshooting performance, head to first Sweet 16 since 2004.