© Instagram / russell crowe





Anthony Hopkins describes working with Russell Crowe before he was famous and Russell Crowe and new girlfriend spotted at South Sydney training





Russell Crowe and new girlfriend spotted at South Sydney training and Anthony Hopkins describes working with Russell Crowe before he was famous





Last News:

Bucks 140, Pacers 113: Teammates give an injured Giannis plenty of opportunities to cheer.

Horrifying fall on 'American Idol' has judges and viewers in complete shock.

Child on Bike Hit by Vehicle at 10th and E.

Dozens debate Charlotte 2040 Comprehensive Plan at city council meeting.

Saginaw-area district highlights: Freeland leans on experience to earn OT win.

High-rises, markets on radar as Covid cases triple in three weeks in Kolkata.

Reopening put on pause as hospitalization count climbs.

Otters to have 2021 preseason tryouts.

Stewartville returns to Section 1AA title game.

POLL-Philippines to hold interest rates at record-low amid recovery concerns.