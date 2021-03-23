© Instagram / neil diamond





Watch Neil Diamond’s new ‘global singalong’ video for ‘Sweet Caroline’ and Flashback: Neil Diamond Gets Patriotic With ‘America’





Flashback: Neil Diamond Gets Patriotic With ‘America’ and Watch Neil Diamond’s new ‘global singalong’ video for ‘Sweet Caroline’





Last News:

Larimer County compares oil and gas rules to state’s, hears more public comment.

Nevada lawmakers unveil 91 bills, but still extend deadline.

Gustavsson wins 1st NHL start, Senators beat Flames 2-1.

Bloomington Council OKs $11.8M O'Neil Pool, Park Project.

Transphobia, hostility about protesters in private cop group.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harrys claim about secret wedding was ‘misunderstood.

Watch Zild perform his new single ‘Bungantulog’ on the Wish 107.5 Bus.

7 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW after Fastlane: Big character change for 4-time World Champion, Debuting star to win Championship at WrestleMania?

Virat Kohli should show maturity and calmness like MS Dhoni in handling criticism, opines Sanjay Manjrekar.

‘No place to go’: RI officials, advocates at odds over future of Eleanor Slater Hospital.

Anchorage Assembly resolution asks acting mayor to find alternative to mass shelter at Sullivan Arena.