© Instagram / jim parsons





Young Sheldon: What has Jim Parsons said about Iain Armitage? and Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto Join Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams Doc





Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto Join Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams Doc and Young Sheldon: What has Jim Parsons said about Iain Armitage?





Last News:

Mainers' frightening encounters with Bigfoot highlighted in new book and film.

Why Banking the Gig Economy Is So Hard (And Fintechs Are Winning).

Russell J. Anania 1929-2021.

How to give your kitchen the best spring cleaning.

'Like Christmas morning': Newly eligible Wisconsinites search for vaccine appointments.

My guys: Michael Conforto, Tyler Glasnow and 12 more players we're paying up for.

2021 New Hampshire first-time homebuyer assistance programs.

Why TDB are naming and shaming rent raising Landlords after Jacinda's war on speculators announcement.

Acclaimed Polish poet Adam Zagajewski dies at the age 75.

Germany to extend COVID-19 curbs, impose Easter lockdown.

'Jeopardy!' fans outraged as Dr. Oz makes debut as host and #BoycottJeopardy trends.