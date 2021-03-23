© Instagram / michelle rodriguez





Fired PVUSD Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez reinstated and Actress and San Antonio Native Michelle Rodriguez Gives Trump Ultimate Backhanded Compliment





Actress and San Antonio Native Michelle Rodriguez Gives Trump Ultimate Backhanded Compliment and Fired PVUSD Superintendent Michelle Rodriguez reinstated





Last News:

Monday's prep roundup New London ekes out win at Columbus Invitational.

One Good Thing: An artist preserves Wuhan's COVID memories.

Caught on camera: San Francisco bakery burglarized twice in one morning.

Buckner looking to get Kendall-Perkins mural in shape.

Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Not likely to begin in majors.

Adani Ports to acquire controlling stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 3,604 crore.

Green Finance: Credit Available for Sustainable Infrastructure Project Lending.

No. 4 WVU Preparing for Defensive-Minded No. 5 Georgia Tech in NCAA Second Round.

Watch: Thousands At UP Temple For 'Laddu Maar Holi', Most Had No Masks.

'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week.

Adani Ports to acquire controlling stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 3,604 crore.

BJP announces 11 more candidates for West Bengal assembly polls, changes nominees in two seats.