© Instagram / antonio banderas





Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel strolled around Spain holding hands and Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel hold hands while out for a stroll





Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel hold hands while out for a stroll and Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kimpel strolled around Spain holding hands





Last News:

Cooling-off period would benefit both police, protesters.

Vintage wedding dress sparks desire to find family.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka to Witness Isolated Rains and Thunderstorms on March 23-24; IMD Issues Alerts.

Chamber survey shows business difficulties one year on from lockdown.

Canada finally has a postponement due to COVID.

Vintage wedding dress sparks desire to find family.

Wright Ready to Revive Career With Pittsburgh.

County Home prepares for changes.

Escambia Fire Rescue Now Hiring For Paid, Entry Level Firefighting Cadet Program.

Girard considers using relief funds for tax loss.

Auckland businessman fined $30k for biosecurity breach.

USC hands Kansas 34-point loss, third worst in Jayhawks program history.