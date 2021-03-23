© Instagram / sigourney weaver





Sigourney Weaver still holds hope for Galaxy Quest revival: “it was such a wonderful experience for us” and Sigourney Weaver on My Salinger Year, Her Favorite Alien Movie





Sigourney Weaver on My Salinger Year, Her Favorite Alien Movie and Sigourney Weaver still holds hope for Galaxy Quest revival: «it was such a wonderful experience for us»





Last News:

This Venture Capital Firm Invests in Diversity, Social Good and Long-Term Profits.

The future of water should not start with water.

Gourdet welcomes 'Top Chef' to his home city.

ARKANSAS SIGHTSEEING: 'Rightfully Hers'.

Indy man arrested after fleeing from deputies in stolen van.

'HOOSIERS WE'VE LOST': Couple in nursing care separated by COVID-19.

‘Braveheart, fanatic anarchist’ — what Bhagat Singh wrote of Savarkar, and their common cause.

How to watch Indias friendlies against Oman and UAE? AIFF finds broadcasters: Report.

Dangerous Criminals and High Risk Offenders Bill passes Parliament.

Stocks soldier on despite restriction woes.

Kenyan central bank says loans relief period ended on March 2.