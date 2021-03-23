Gillian Anderson shares insight on playing empowering female characters and The Crown’s Gillian Anderson has British and American accents
© Instagram / gillian anderson

Gillian Anderson shares insight on playing empowering female characters and The Crown’s Gillian Anderson has British and American accents


By: Samantha Thompson
2021-03-23 11:58:22

The Crown’s Gillian Anderson has British and American accents and Gillian Anderson shares insight on playing empowering female characters


Last News:

Opinion: Thanks to researchers, and all Coloradans, for a year of fighting the pandemic.

Covid-19 live updates: NIH questions AstraZeneca trial data, calls it ‘incomplete’.

NSW floods place further 15,000 people on evacuation notice.

Sharad Pawar wasn't briefed properly on Deshmukh: Devendra Fadnavis.

Everything we know that isn't changing on April 5 as lockdown end nears.

SBI Clerk Result 2020: First waiting list released on sbi.co.in.

Covid-19 live updates: NIH questions AstraZeneca trial data, calls it ‘incomplete’.

OUR EDITORIAL: Bill to require electric, utility providers to winterize right move.

Hong Kong logs 12 new Covid-19 cases; officials weigh expanding jab drive.

  TOP