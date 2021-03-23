© Instagram / fall out boy





Watch Amy Shark’s mellow cover of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ and Amy Shark covers Fall Out Boy for Like A Version





Amy Shark covers Fall Out Boy for Like A Version and Watch Amy Shark’s mellow cover of Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’





Last News:

Nauticol Energy and Enhance Energy partner to capture up to one million tonnes of CO2 annually from Blue Methanol production and distribution business.

Race on Campus: When Diversity Wasn't Enough, One College Created a Blueprint for Belonging.

Prison is 'a very dehumanizing place.' Ani DiFranco and Zoe Boekbinder push back with music.

One year on from first lockdown, Britain grieves for COVID-19 dead.

WATCH NOW: B2wins concert to benefit veteran actress Donna Baumgartner.

PhoreMost Closes £33M ($46M) Series B Financing.

Changes to CCPA Regulations are Approved and in Effect.

Huawei launches FreeBuds 4i in the UAE with ANC and a 10 hour battery life.

'Arrogant and condescending': LSU board rips former president F. King Alexander in scathing letter.

101 reasons to celebrate Kaupu’s legacy: The Iron Man of BIIF officials was a mentor, advocate, friend.