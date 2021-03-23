© Instagram / shannon elizabeth





Shannon Elizabeth Has No Regrets About Her 'American Pie' Role – but Knows It Couldn't Exist Today and ‘American Pie’ star Shannon Elizabeth says this scene wouldn't have made it after #MeToo





Shannon Elizabeth Has No Regrets About Her 'American Pie' Role – but Knows It Couldn't Exist Today and ‘American Pie’ star Shannon Elizabeth says this scene wouldn't have made it after #MeToo





Last News:

‘American Pie’ star Shannon Elizabeth says this scene wouldn't have made it after #MeToo and Shannon Elizabeth Has No Regrets About Her 'American Pie' Role – but Knows It Couldn't Exist Today

Calboy and Lil Wayne Team Up on New Song 'Miseducation'.

Parenting: providing a little boost for locally owned businesses.

ForestKids brings equity for children to the great outdoors.

Fox Scores 30, Haliburton Has 28 As Kings Beat Cavs 119-105.

LETTER: Failure of test and trace a real concern.

National Day of Reflection 2021: Marie Curie’s Covid anniversary explained – and when is the minute’s silence?

Myanmar army to retain internet curbs to ensure rule of law, stability.

‘This is completely unacceptable’: Lesufi and Ndlozi condemn video of teacher combing pupil’s hair.

Israel votes: Netanyahu's fate hangs on Tuesday's elections.

Answer Man: Rough asphalt on Meadow Road? Poor I-26 lighting in Weaverville?