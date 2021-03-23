© Instagram / elizabeth debicki





‘Tenet’ actor Elizabeth Debicki insists the film deserves nothing less than a theatrical release and Elizabeth Debicki says reading 'Tenet' script for the first time was 'surreal' experience





‘Tenet’ actor Elizabeth Debicki insists the film deserves nothing less than a theatrical release and Elizabeth Debicki says reading 'Tenet' script for the first time was 'surreal' experience





Last News:

Elizabeth Debicki says reading 'Tenet' script for the first time was 'surreal' experience and ‘Tenet’ actor Elizabeth Debicki insists the film deserves nothing less than a theatrical release

Elgin Baylor, Lakers great and aerialist pioneer, dies at 86.

Genesis birthing and bereavement suite offering comfort space for families.

UConn women vs. Syracuse: What time, what channel and what you need to know for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup.

The Daily Chop: Loss to Twins, Bullpen spots, Pache, and more Braves News and Links.

$18 million in cash tied to Facebook founder went to Florida elections; lawmakers say no way.

OneSpin Escalates Growth Addressing the Need for Assuring IC Integrity.

Shares slip, dollar creeps up as markets await Powell and Yellen.

Number of deaths in England and Wales falls below average for first time in six months.

US business lobby fights push for disclosures on political spending.

Insights on the Textile Chemicals Asia Pacific Industry to 2026.

England to slap new £5,000 pound fine on travel abroad.