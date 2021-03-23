© Instagram / human centipede





The Human Centipede 3: Final Sequence and Human Centipede star Dieter Laser dies aged 78





Human Centipede star Dieter Laser dies aged 78 and The Human Centipede 3: Final Sequence





Last News:

Devo Technology Adds to Executive Team and Board of ...

How one indoor farm is changing how food is grown — and building a new future for Appalachia.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars odds, picks and prediction.

OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Roth, 1958-2021.

Live Updates: Police give update on deadly mass shooting at Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

IRS says more stimulus checks will land on March 24.

Hang on to your hats! Blustery winds are sticking around Tuesday.

Chemical site cleanup on Maine river to cost more than $180M.

Busted bracket? Mark Carman weighs in on the big upsets of the NCAA tournament.

Minister Wilkinson Congratulates the Meteorological Service of Canada on 150 Years of Service to Canadians.

Gerhard Berger on racing's future: «fans want to see a car that's a challenge».