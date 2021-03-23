30 Years of Point Break, An Unintentional Comedy Masterpiece and ‘Point Break’ Is the Silliest Classic Ever Made
By: Daniel White
2021-03-23 18:42:23
‘Point Break’ Is the Silliest Classic Ever Made and 30 Years of Point Break, An Unintentional Comedy Masterpiece
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro launch w/ Hasselblad-tuned cameras, 120Hz displays, more.
Tompkins County Special Election: Voting places, candidates profiles and more.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday in Wichita for anyone ages 18 and up.
Watch Gov. Northam's COVID-19 update today at 2 p.m.
Circle K leaving OKC and selling to new player in local convenience store market.
About Last Night: Hurricanes get back on track with shutout in Columbus.
Saudi urges Lebanese politicians to speed up deal on new government.
Mel Kiper mock draft: Chiefs use No. 31 on potential starter at tackle.
UAB Doctors reflect on last year, fighting COVID-19.
3 Arrested, 2 Loaded Guns Recovered On Joliets East Side: Cops.