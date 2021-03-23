© Instagram / avenged sevenfold





Heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold joins effort to help build homes for veterans and When are Avenged Sevenfold releasing new music? l





When are Avenged Sevenfold releasing new music? l and Heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold joins effort to help build homes for veterans





Last News:

Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, March 25-April 1.

Watch Live: Powell and Yellen Testify on Economic Recovery.

Kaiseki tasting menus, barbecue and beer, and a stop-AAPI-hate fundraiser.

Marvel 'Black Widow' hits theaters and Disney+ for $30 July 9.

Live updates: Biden mourns 10 killed in Boulder and calls for ban on assault weapons.

Wit and heart are well represented in ‘Call My Agent!’.

Neph hired as Leaps and Bounds preschool teacher.

Tuesday's Coronavirus Updates: 5302 new cases and 41 new deaths reported.

eBay Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of its 2.60% Notes due 2022.

Adults with obesity treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg achieved and maintained a significant amount of weight loss in a 68-week trial.

Cochise County Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to Ages 18 and Over.

Bloody interior and surveillance video link car to Reading's first homicide of 2021.