© Instagram / KJ Apa





KJ Apa Compares His Time Filming 'Riverdale' Series To Being 'In Jail' and ‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa compares being on the show to “jail”





KJ Apa Compares His Time Filming 'Riverdale' Series To Being 'In Jail' and ‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa compares being on the show to «jail»





Last News:

‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa compares being on the show to «jail» and KJ Apa Compares His Time Filming 'Riverdale' Series To Being 'In Jail'

EnerCom Announces Expanded List of Participating Companies at the EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment and ESG Conference, April 6-7, 2021.

Jameis Winston embraces competition with Taysom Hill, admires the type of teammate he is.

Cutting $100K from Bethel’s parks and recreation programs upsets residents.

'2D pixels on my screen are not enough': Berkeley High students weigh in on reopening.

'A Heavy Thing To Bear': An Asian-American's Family Conversations On Violence Flanked By Atlanta, Boulder Shootings.

Union Market creator working on new DC food hall to open this summer.

Blotter: Man arrested after allegedly defecating, trespassing on property.

Coronavirus: Vaccination totals and tier levels for California counties on March 23.

Texans' Deshaun Watson facing 16 sexual assault lawsuits.

Intel stock rallies on $20B manufacturing expansion to become global foundry player.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Premiere Date On Funimation & Crunchyroll Revealed.