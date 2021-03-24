© Instagram / Tessa Thompson





Tessa Thompson had her first kiss 'immortalized' while starring in a music video at six-years-old and Tessa Thompson Channels the ’70s in a Lace Romper & Cherry Red Platforms for ‘W Magazine’





Tessa Thompson had her first kiss 'immortalized' while starring in a music video at six-years-old and Tessa Thompson Channels the ’70s in a Lace Romper & Cherry Red Platforms for ‘W Magazine’





Last News:

Tessa Thompson Channels the ’70s in a Lace Romper & Cherry Red Platforms for ‘W Magazine’ and Tessa Thompson had her first kiss 'immortalized' while starring in a music video at six-years-old

Indiana to open COVID vaccine eligibility to all 16 and older March 31 • Current Publishing.

Southland crime: ATM tampering causes power outage at Oak Forest bar, and more.

How White Sox lefty Carlos Rodón went from non-tendered to a rotation spot.

Asian Americans seek greater political power after shootings.

U.S. Marshals shot and killed a man near Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

Former Gamecock and Panther Mike Davis signs with Atlanta.

El Paso Mayor voices support for Boulder and Atlanta communities grieving from the country's latest mass shootings.

Damage from virus: Utility bills overwhelm some households.

Jim Crow Is Not on the Georgia Ballot.

Cost of crash wall on Southwest LRT route surges.

Coronavirus: 27 new deaths, 119 new cases reported in Orange County on March 23.

The 56 best shows to watch on Netflix.