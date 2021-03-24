© Instagram / leah remini





Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete Accuse Sharon Osbourne Of Racist Behaviour and ‘The Talk’ Hiatus Extends as Leah Remini Accuses Sharon Osbourne of Calling Julie Chen ‘Wonton’ and ‘Slanty Eyes’





‘The Talk’ Hiatus Extends as Leah Remini Accuses Sharon Osbourne of Calling Julie Chen ‘Wonton’ and ‘Slanty Eyes’ and Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete Accuse Sharon Osbourne Of Racist Behaviour





Last News:

Former Fostoria police officer tells his story, publishes memoir.

Stock Market Sees More Rotation, And This Time Small Caps And Cyclicals Get Rocked.

Zac Efron leaving Australia for Canada and taking girlfriend Vanessa Valladares with him.

Vaccine and Covid-19 update from Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Mississippi River's newest cruise boat docks in Natchez on maiden voyage.

‘FEMA is doing a great thing’: Agency to start reimbursing funeral costs for those lost to COVID-19.

Luke Kennard showing Clippers he deserves shot to play more.

BurgerFest 2021 canceled due to COVID-19.

Tigers’ roster decisions coming soon: ‘It’s not going to be a great week for everybody’.

Regal Cinemas, second-largest chain in U.S., to reopen in April.

San Diego Convention Center to shelter unaccompanied migrant children.