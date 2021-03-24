© Instagram / neve campbell





Scream star Neve Campbell joins Netflix's new legal drama in leading role and Neve Campbell was 'apprehensive' about making 'Scream 5' after passing of Wes Craven





Scream star Neve Campbell joins Netflix's new legal drama in leading role and Neve Campbell was 'apprehensive' about making 'Scream 5' after passing of Wes Craven





Last News:

Neve Campbell was 'apprehensive' about making 'Scream 5' after passing of Wes Craven and Scream star Neve Campbell joins Netflix's new legal drama in leading role

City drafts how to make more housing for rising population.

Gov. Brown orders public flags to half staff to honor Boulder shooting victims.

Cicero woman who admitted to trafficking of Guatemalan immigrants suffers chest pains at sentencing.

United BCS says 'not in my city' to local human trafficking.

Sentinels To Commemorate VALORANT Masters Crown With Release Of Limited Edition NFT.

NTSB: Pilot’s takeoff maneuver led to 2019 skydiving plane crash that killed 11.

Region roundup: Randolph uses late run to pick up men's lacrosse victory, and more.

7-year-old girl's solo journey to US border shows risks migrant parents are taking.

No. 6 Michigan stuns No. 3 Tennessee to reach first Sweet 16 in program history.