© Instagram / Paul Rudd





Viral video shows Paul Rudd, in pouring rain, thanking Brooklyn voters with a treat and Paul Rudd, 'certified young person,' wants you to wear a mask





Viral video shows Paul Rudd, in pouring rain, thanking Brooklyn voters with a treat and Paul Rudd, 'certified young person,' wants you to wear a mask





Last News:

Paul Rudd, 'certified young person,' wants you to wear a mask and Viral video shows Paul Rudd, in pouring rain, thanking Brooklyn voters with a treat

Boulder shooting victim: Teri Leiker, King Soopers employee and CU Buffs supporter, killed in mass shooting.

As some states open Covid-19 vaccines to all, many others are still weeks away. Here's a timeline.

Regal theaters will get to show Warner Bros movies before they stream.

Buttonwoods Annex to close after employees test positive for COVID-19.

Switch Knock-Off From Qualcomm To Give Nintendo Handheld Competition.

Principals: NCAA-style bracket ranking Fairfield female students posted on Instagram.

St. Bernard invites residents to ‘Plant the Parish’ this Saturday.

Janison: Life-and-death policy talk resumes in D.C.

3 more deaths takes Covid toll to 822.

COVID fails to slow academic collaboration.