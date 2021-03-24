© Instagram / julianne moore





Julianne Moore Shares Secret to a Great Marriage After 24 Years with Husband Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore to Join ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie





Julianne Moore to Join ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Movie and Julianne Moore Shares Secret to a Great Marriage After 24 Years with Husband Bart Freundlich





Last News:

Public’s help sought to ID woman who allegedly entered DTLA home and stole puppy.

Fire causes vacant building to collapse in Youngstown.

George Segal, star of Just Shoot Me and The Goldbergs , dies at 87.

What kinds of homes qualify under the new First Home Loan and First Home Grant spending caps?

Salt Lake City clinic begins to diagnose, treat COVID-19 long haulers.

Semi-truck narrowly misses hitting Wharton County Corporal on highway.

A new «lease» on life: York’s all-plus-size consignment shop to open at new location.

Katy dog owner under investigation after violent dog beating caught on camera.