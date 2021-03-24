Kirstie Alley, James Woods and Other Trump-Supporting Celebrities Make Last Push to Reelect President and American actor James Woods urges Congress pass anti-BDS resolution
By: Margaret Wilson
2021-03-24 04:57:58
American actor James Woods urges Congress pass anti-BDS resolution and Kirstie Alley, James Woods and Other Trump-Supporting Celebrities Make Last Push to Reelect President
With jury set, opening arguments Monday are next in Derek Chauvin trial.
Column: My friend and I are joined by a barn full of memories.
Canada and AfDB sign $104.8m gender lens Climate Fund for Africa.
NFA boys beat No. 1 Fitch and earn third straight trip to ECC final.
Eight Manga Artists' Works Exhibited at Kansai Airport Starting March 20.
Oil rises on bargain-hunting but oversupply fears cap gains.
Not So Fast on Kyle Rudolph to the Giants.
Analysts still 'bullish on April’ despite Bitcoin price drop to $54K.
Findlay Acura prides itself on customer service.
Police warn people living in Shaler, Aspinwall to be on alert after crime spree.