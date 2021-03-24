See Sammi Giancola's Quotes on 'Jersey Shore' and Her Former Costars and Former 'Jersey Shore' Star Sammi Giancola Shows Off Long Legs In Short White Dress

© Instagram / sammi giancola





Governor Murphy, Attorney General Grewal, and Congressman Kim Hold Roundtable Discussion on Rise in Bias Incidents in New Jersey.

Holland restaurant owners react to Marlena Pavlos-Hackney arrest and release.

With new star Maya Letona, Columbia women's wrestling aims for victories and a varsity spot.

Postgame Notes: Lakers 111, Pelicans 128 (3/23/21).

Health Canada confident AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective against COVID-19.

Governor Murphy, Attorney General Grewal, and Congressman Kim Hold Roundtable Discussion on Rise in Bias Incidents in New Jersey.

North Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast on Sunday: South Korea military.

Biden urges Congress to tighten gun control after Colorado mass shooting.

«There's no way to even afford that» Iowans get stuck with gas bills worth thousands from Texas freeze.

Myrtle Beach City Council approves several events to take place in near future.

Man, woman shot to death in Newport News.

Oahu kupuna can call this number to set up a COVID vaccine appointment.