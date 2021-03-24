© Instagram / Elisabeth Shue





Elisabeth Shue gives advice to her younger self and Cobra Kai: Courtney Henggeler on Finally Working with Elisabeth Shue





Cobra Kai: Courtney Henggeler on Finally Working with Elisabeth Shue and Elisabeth Shue gives advice to her younger self





Last News:

Person struck by car in New Haven hit and run.

Hendrick doctor shares insight on pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccines.

Safe-haven dollar in demand as worries over European lockdowns, U.S. taxes sap risk appetite.

Santa Barbara County to hold climate action workshops Thursday.

AVSystem integrates Coiote IoT DM with Microsoft Azure IoT Hub and AWS IoT Core through LwM2M.

White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test.

Hong Kong suspends Pfizer vaccines over packaging defects.

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 111.

Saskatchewan closes restaurants, issues travel advisory in Regina and area.

Lost and found: $1M lottery ticket recovered in parking lot.

Cat and her kittens found on the side of the road sealed inside Tupperware bin.