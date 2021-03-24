© Instagram / Elisabeth Shue





‘Cobra Kai’ Star Elisabeth Shue Admits She Beat Herself Up Too Much When She Was Young and Is Elisabeth Shue Going to Be in Cobra Kai? Every Clue That the Actress Will Return as Ali





Is Elisabeth Shue Going to Be in Cobra Kai? Every Clue That the Actress Will Return as Ali and ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Elisabeth Shue Admits She Beat Herself Up Too Much When She Was Young





Last News:

George Segal, Durable Veteran of Drama and TV Comedy, Is Dead at 87.

Ingram, Williamson pace Pelicans in 128-111 win over Lakers.

High school playoffs extra: LID's Morganne Dee reaches 100-point mark.

Dwain and Susan Hahs are named Friends of SEMO award recipients.

Column: 'Divisive concepts' like structural racism undergird our history.

Koos, Tiritilli Discuss Leadership, Fiscal Policy In Mayoral Debate.

Police: Woman allowed girl to view and have sex.

Reese Hamilton and Abby Wilson attempt to headbutt the ball.

‘Death On The Nile’ Floats Away To 2022 Amid Armie Hammer LAPD Investigation.

A house on Canterbury Lane sold for $690000 in March.

Jessica Simpson's Diary Reveals Feelings About Nick Lachey Moving On So Quickly After Divorce.