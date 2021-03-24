© Instagram / rosamund pike





‘I Care a Lot’ Costume Designer Deb Newhall on Styling Rosamund Pike and Rosamund Pike compares her cunning antiheroines in 'I Care a Lot' and 'Gone Girl'





‘I Care a Lot’ Costume Designer Deb Newhall on Styling Rosamund Pike and Rosamund Pike compares her cunning antiheroines in 'I Care a Lot' and 'Gone Girl'





Last News:

Rosamund Pike compares her cunning antiheroines in 'I Care a Lot' and 'Gone Girl' and ‘I Care a Lot’ Costume Designer Deb Newhall on Styling Rosamund Pike

Ohio State product and East High School legend Granville Waiters passes away at age 60.

Covid-19 and Vaccine News: Live Updates.

High school scoreboard.

Looking back: One year since Gov. Inslee's first 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order.

Jonesboro and Craighead County sales and use tax collections up.

Top teams, players to watch and key facts for this high school baseball season.

Picture South Windsor.

Zac Gallen vs. Dan Haren.

Ingenuity helicopter prepares for first flight on Mars.

There Is a Reason All the No. 1 Women’s Seeds Played on Tuesday.

McDowell County BOE holds special meeting on school closures.